Britain and France are considering restrictions on children and teenagers using social media platforms, following Australia’s move to ban under-16s from accessing major networks.

Supporters of such measures argue that urgent action is needed to address worsening mental health among young people.

However, critics say evidence on the impact of social media remains inconclusive and caution against blanket bans.

Australia last month became the first country to prohibit children under 16 from using platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. France is now debating legislation to bar under-15s from social media, with one bill backed by President Emmanuel Macron.

In the UK, The Guardian reported that American psychologist Jonathan Haidt, a prominent advocate of the Australian policy, has been invited to speak with government officials.

In his 2024 bestselling book The Anxious Generation, Haidt argues that excessive screen time, particularly on social media, is rewiring children’s brains and driving a rise in mental health disorders.

The book has gained political influence but has sparked academic debate.

Canadian psychologist Candice Odgers has criticised Haidt’s conclusions, saying the evidence does not support claims of a widespread mental health epidemic caused by social media use.

Michael Noetel, a researcher at the University of Queensland, said small negative effects across large numbers of users could still have significant consequences.

He described a ban as “a bet worth making”, arguing there is substantial evidence that social media harms teenagers.

France’s public health watchdog, ANSES, said last week that social media contributes to declining adolescent mental health, particularly among girls, though it is not the sole cause.

Research published in Psychological Bulletin reviewing more than 100 global studies found excessive screen time, including social media use and video gaming, is linked to emotional distress among young people, which can in turn increase reliance on screens.

However, other studies suggest moderation may be key. Ben Singh of the University of Adelaide, who tracked more than 100,000 Australian teenagers over three years, found that both heavy social media use and complete avoidance were associated with poorer wellbeing, while moderate use correlated with better outcomes.

French psychiatrist Serge Tisseron warned that social media platforms are highly toxic for young users but said bans could be easily bypassed by tech-savvy teenagers and might reduce parental responsibility.

He called for balanced regulation rather than extreme measures.

The debate continues as governments weigh the potential benefits of restrictions against concerns over effectiveness and enforcement.