A UK-based energy oversight group, the Impact Investigators Platform (IIP), has refuted allegations that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery imported substandard petrol into Nigeria, calling the claims “technically inaccurate, commercially implausible, and lacking credible evidence.”

In a report released Friday and signed by its lead investigator, Raymond Neil, the IIP said its independent investigation found no proof that the refinery brought in or sold Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with sulphur content exceeding Nigeria’s regulatory limit of 50 parts per million (ppm).

The watchdog initiated the probe following media reports alleging that a shipment of high-sulphur petrol had entered Nigeria under the guise of being locally refined at the Dangote facility.

However, the IIP clarified that the cargo in question was not a finished fuel but an intermediate feedstock — a raw input used in refining processes. Neil emphasized that such materials are common in global refinery operations and are not intended for direct sale or distribution.

“Our investigation shows the imported material was a blending component, not retail-grade petrol,” Neil stated. “The claim that dirty fuel was brought into Nigeria by the Dangote Refinery is misleading and ignores standard industry practice.”

He explained that major refineries worldwide, including those in Europe and Asia, routinely import intermediate streams like high-sulphur catalytic gasoline or straight-run naphtha to optimize production efficiency.

“This is a normal aspect of refinery economics and logistics. It does not equate to harmful fuel being sold to consumers,” Neil said.

The report also confirmed that all documentation related to the import — including shipping logs, customs records, and quality inspections — aligned with Nigerian regulations enforced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

As a licensed operator within a designated free trade zone, the Dangote Refinery is allowed to import feedstocks for processing before any product reaches the domestic market.

Neil revealed that the IIP reviewed laboratory test results, refinery throughput data, and inspection records from both UK and Nigerian ports. No evidence was found to suggest that finished petrol exceeding sulphur limits had entered the Nigerian market via the Dangote facility.

“The sulphur content reported in the allegations relates to unrefined input material, not end-use fuel. The Dangote Refinery is designed to upgrade such feedstocks through advanced treatment methods like hydrodesulphurisation,” Neil explained.

He warned that misinterpreting technical data could damage public perception of the refinery at a time when Nigeria is aiming to expand its domestic fuel production and reduce reliance on imports.

“This refinery is a critical national asset. Discussions about it must be rooted in facts, not speculation,” Neil said.

The IIP further called on Nigerian authorities to implement a rapid-response framework for verifying refinery operations and addressing misinformation promptly.

“Transparency is essential, but it must be coupled with technical literacy and responsible journalism,” Neil added.

The report also commended the Dangote Refinery’s internal quality assurance processes, stating that its auditing systems match international standards used by the European Refining Association and the American Petroleum Institute.

“All outgoing products from the refinery are certified by ISO-accredited labs, and these certificates are routinely filed with the NMDPRA before any fuel is dispatched for local use,” Neil noted.

He concluded by expressing the IIP’s willingness to share its findings with Nigerian regulators and civil society groups to support informed, evidence-based dialogue.

“In the era of energy transition, clarity matters more than controversy. Our findings clear the Dangote Refinery of any wrongdoing. What we observed is a globally compliant facility operating within the bounds of law and science,” Neil said.