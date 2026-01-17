Uganda’s Electoral Commission has declared incumbent President Yoweri Museveni the winner of the 2026 presidential election, securing another term in office and prolonging his decades-long hold on power. The announcement followed a tense election process characterised by an internet shutdown and s...

The announcement followed a tense election process characterised by an internet shutdown and strict limitations on the activities of opposition parties and civil society organisations.

Electoral commission chairperson, Simon Byabakama, announced the results, stating that Museveni emerged victorious after receiving the highest number of votes cast in the election.

According to the commission, the veteran leader polled more than 7.9 million votes, placing him comfortably ahead of his closest challengers.

Officials further disclosed that Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since taking office in 1986, surpassed the constitutional requirement of obtaining more than 50 per cent of total valid votes to be declared winner.

Confirming the outcome, Byabakama said: “Having obtained the highest number of votes in the election and the votes cast in his favour being more than 50 per cent of the total valid votes cast at the election, the Commission hereby declares Candidate Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the election.”

The commission also released details of voter participation, revealing that 11.4 million Ugandans took part in the poll.

This figure represents a voter turnout of 52.50 per cent of registered voters in the East African nation.

Museveni’s victory further extends his uninterrupted leadership, which has spanned more than 30 years, despite growing domestic and international criticism over governance, electoral credibility, and political freedoms in the country.