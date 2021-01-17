Uganda’s main opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says his life is being threatened following Thursday’s election which saw Yoweri Museveni win a sixth elected term.

Bobi Wine told journalists that he rejected the results “with the contempt they deserve” alleging there were a lot of irregularities in the election while Mr. Museveni called it Uganda’s fairest ever vote.

Just ahead of voting day the government shut down the internet, a move condemned by election monitors. Campaigning had been marred by violence in which dozens of people died.

BBC World Service reported that in a phone interview with Bobi Wine, the 8-year-old said: “I’m worried about my life and the life of my wife”.

According to him, he was not being allowed to leave his house which was surrounded by security forces.

“Nobody is allowed to leave or come into our house. Also, all journalists – local and international – have been blocked from accessing me here at home.”

Addressing what his party, National Unity Platform, might do now, he told the BBC that “all options are now on the table including but not limited to peaceful protest” but he stressed that he was not calling for violent insurrection.

The opposition candidate earlier said: “I will be happy to share the videos of all the fraud and irregularities as soon as the internet is restored.”

Bobi Wine also tweeted from his official handle on Sunday saying;

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound”.