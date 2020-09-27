Nigerian UFC fighter, Israel Adesanya has retained his UFC Middleweight title by totally knocking out his challenger Paulo Costa.

Israel Adesanya finishes off Paulo Costa with some vicious pound in #UFC253 fight, retains Middleweight title pic.twitter.com/cc7UYoUWxb — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 27, 2020

The Nigerian wounded Costa in the first round, landing a number of accurate leg kicks on his rival, who struggled to get shots off.

Adesanya took no chances as he dominated the fight by constantly unleashing series of punches to his contender.

The fight which took place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday lasted for just two rounds and Adesanya used the first round to attack Costa’s legs with taunting kicks and pounced on him in the second round with a left hook that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Speaking after his victory, the UFC middleweight champion revealed he planned for the game and executed it according to plan.

“I know this game, I don’t just play this on EA Sports, I play this for real, so when I do this, I know what I’m talking about.

“I still have to watch it again, little bit sloppy, but I’m a dog and I do what I do.

“I still don’t like him. I don’t know him personally, I don’t wish he dies or anything, he’s alive, I let him be alive.

“This is the game we play, this is violence and I told you guys that it was going to be violent and I said it, it’s going to be violent and it’s going to end fast and that’s what I did. I’m fresh, I can go next weekend, I can go anytime.

“I want to spend time with my family because it’s been a crazy year, so I want to go spend time with my people.

“Cannonier, I want Cannonier next.” he said.

The win makes it the 20th for Israel Adesanya in his blistering career as he has not lost a fight.