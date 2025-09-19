Following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-2 win at Anfield against visiting Atletico Madrid, the match was marred by a host of unethical events after the final whistle, which certainly ended one of the most beautiful matches of the season. After the report of misconduct, UEFA has launched a formal inve...

Following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-2 win at Anfield against visiting Atletico Madrid, the match was marred by a host of unethical events after the final whistle, which certainly ended one of the most beautiful matches of the season.

After the report of misconduct, UEFA has launched a formal investigation into an incident involving a member of Atlético Madrid’s backroom staff.

The probe comes after an altercation between head coach Diego Simeone and a Liverpool supporter near the end of the match.

Video evidence appears to show a member of the Atlético staff spitting toward the section of home fans during the heated exchange.

The confrontation itself happened towards the end of the stoppage time, shortly after Liverpool scored their third goal in the 92nd minute, prompting Simeone to react angrily in the direction of the crowd.

The governing body is now reviewing the behaviour of the staff member in question as part of its disciplinary process.

Fans were thrilled with the football drama between the two teams

As Robert Anderson gave the Liverpool team an early goal into 4th minute of thr match and Mohammed Salah raise the winning hope higher two minutes after the first goal with sending a powerful strike past the keeper in the 6th minute.

Marcos Llorente gave Atlético Madrid hope of a comeback after netting a goal towards the end of the first half in stoppage time and scores another for Atlético Madrid in the 81st minute after his effort with the right foot is deflected past the goalkeeper.

Van dijk dashed sealed victory for Liverpool in stoppage time of the second half.

