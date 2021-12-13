UEFA Conducts new Round of 16 Draws for Champions League

Manchester United have been drawn against Spanish Champions Athletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 draw..
This follows an initial draw pitting the Red Devils against French Giants, PSG, which was rescinded after an administrative error was noticed during the course of the draw.
Other highlights of the draw includes Real Madrid meeting PSG in a return to Spain and the Bernabeu for Lionel Messi and an audition for Kylian Mbappe who is widely expected to move to the Spanish giants at the end of the season on a Free transfer.
Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Sporting v Man City
Benfica v Ajax
Chelsea v Lille
Atlético v Man United
Villarreal v Juventus
Inter v Liverpool
PSG v Real Madrid