The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has mourned the passing of late Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the mother of former Governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, describing her as a devoted mother and matriarch. Umma’s death was announced on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared…...

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has mourned the passing of late Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the mother of former Governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, describing her as a devoted mother and matriarch.

Umma’s death was announced on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared a post on his X handle mourning her death around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

In a condolence message to the family, Governor Sani expressed that the late Umma was a steady source of counsel and reconciliation, who nurtured unity and embodied the enduring values of faith, patience, and generosity in her community.

The Governor wrote, “On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the entire El-Rufai family on the passing of their beloved mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

“Hajiya Umma El-Rufai was not only a devoted mother and matriarch but also a woman of rare grace, moral clarity, and quiet strength. She lived a life defined by compassion, humility, and steadfast service, extending kindness to the vulnerable and dignity to all who crossed her path. In her community, she was a steady source of counsel and reconciliation, nurturing unity and embodying the enduring values of faith, patience, and generosity.”

He added, “In this hour of grief, I stand in solemn solidarity with the El-Rufai family, praying that Almighty Allah will forgive her shortcomings, accept her righteous deeds, and grant her eternal repose in Aljannatul Firdaus. May He comfort the bereaved and grant them fortitude to endure this profound loss. Ameen.”

In a similar development, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, offered prayers and condolences to the family of the late Hajiya Umma, reflecting on the fond memories and moments shared.

Ribadu wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the matriarch of the El-Rufai family.

“I have fond memories of shared moments with her and her motherly care.”

He added, “At a time like this, words can offer little comfort for such a profound loss. My heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire family. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and give the family the strength to bear this loss.”

TVC News previously reported that Hajiya Umma, the mother of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, passed away on Friday.

According to sources, the deceased had been battling age-related health challenges, which worsened in recent times.

Her son, Nasir El-Rufai, is presently under detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for alleged financial misconduct and other sundry matters.

The former governor was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna by the ICPC on March 24, 2026.

According to reports, a family source disclosed that the late Hajiya Umma died on Friday in Cairo, where she had been living with her son since he left office as a governor in 2023.