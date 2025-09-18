Governor Uba Sani has officially flagged off the construction of the Kayarda–Tasha–Masakawa–Dan Alhaji Road in Lere Local Government Area, describing the project as a significant milestone in Kaduna State’s Rural Transformation Agenda. At the flag-off ceremony, Governor Sani stated that the ...

At the flag-off ceremony, Governor Sani stated that the asphalt road project aims to modernize infrastructure, boost local economies, and reduce the development gap between urban and rural areas.

He emphasized Lere’s critical role as Nigeria’s top maize-producing region and a key source of soybeans, tomatoes, beans, and sugarcane.

According to the Governor, improved road connectivity will drive trade, improve livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic development.

Governor Sani also announced federal support for key road projects, revealing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the urgent reconstruction of the Pambegua–Saminaka–Jos Road.

He added that the Saminaka–Kano Road is also under consideration due to its commercial and regional significance.

The event was marked by notable political developments as prominent PDP members in Lere officially defected to the APC a move Governor Sani described as a sign of growing public confidence in his administration’s inclusive and people-oriented approach to governance.

Reaffirming his commitment to equity and service delivery, the Governor pledged to continue working for the benefit of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

He also expressed appreciation to community leaders and stakeholders for their support, stating that their encouragement strengthens his determination to deliver sustainable development and improve living standards across the state.