The United Arab Emirates has agreed to resume visa issuance to Nigerians.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Minister explained that Nigeria also permitted the operation of Emirates Airlines in Nigeria.

“UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation” he tweeted.

Advertisement

The Federal Government had banned Emirates Airlines from Lagos and Abuja Airports over alleged refusal to grant fresh visa applications submitted by Nigerians.

This was after banning European carriers, with the exception of British Airways, over travel restrictions.

Earlier, UAE said travel between the UAE and Nigeria was limited due to the closure of the Nigerian airspace.

The country denied restricting the issuance of visa to Nigerian visitors, saying, “At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE took a number of precautionary measures to combat the virus’ spread, including the temporary suspension on issuing UAE visas to all nationalities as of March 17, 2020.