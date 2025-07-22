The United States has warned of lifetime bans and criminal prosecution for individuals found guilty of visa fraud or aiding illegal immigration....

In a statement posted on its official X page on Monday, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria said: “Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life. A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbour illegal aliens.”

The warning is part of ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to clamp down on immigration violations and fraudulent entry into the country.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja has issued an advisory to American citizens residing in Nigeria, urging them to comply with the Nigerian government’s newly announced immigration directives.

According to a statement dated 7 July 2025 and posted on the embassy’s website, the Nigerian government will begin enforcing strict penalties from 1 August against foreigners who overstay their visas.

“To provide an opportunity for affected individuals to comply with immigration regulations, an online immigration amnesty portal is available until the end of July,” the embassy stated. “U.S. citizens currently in Nigeria who have overstayed their visa are strongly encouraged to regularise their stay through the amnesty portal before 31 July 2025.”

Failure to comply, the embassy warned, could lead to hefty fines and long-term restrictions on re-entry into Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had earlier announced that overstaying foreigners would be subject to daily surcharges and visa bans.

The new regulations, which took effect on 1 May 2025, impose a $15 daily fine on overstayers.

According to the Interior Ministry, visitors who fail to regularise their stay before the 31 July deadline will begin accruing fines. Overstays of six months or more will attract a five-year re-entry ban, while those exceeding one year will face a 10-year ban.

The amnesty portal allows holders of expired visa-on-arrival permits, single-entry visas, or lapsed expatriate residence cards to submit applications, upload documents, and obtain clearance online—eliminating the need for in-person visits or extra charges.

Both nations have reiterated the importance of compliance with immigration laws, as reforms tighten across the board.