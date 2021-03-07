The U.S. Senate has passed President Biden’s pandemic relief plan worth 1.9 trillion dollars will give Americans another round of payments of 14-hundred dollars and extend unemployment benefits of 300 dollars a week.

The bill was passed on Saturday with the slimmest of majorities a party-line 50 to 49 after an all-night session.

The bill also provides help with housing, child care and food.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill will “deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades.”

The plan does not include raising the federal minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour, as some Democrats had hoped for.

Now it goes back to the House for final approval and then to the desk of President Biden.