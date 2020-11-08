Kamala Harris, running mate to President-elect Joe Biden, has become the highest ranking female politician in history of the United States.

The vice president elect, a former prosecutor and California senator is also the highest ranking African American and Indian American ever to hold political office in America.

Also being a graduate of Howard University, she will be the first vice president elect to have graduated from a historically Black college and be a member of a Black sorority.

Kamala Harris initially ran for president, but withdrew for lack of money, She then cast her support for Joe Biden, who later picked her as running mate.

Accepting her win on Saturday, the VP-elect said: ‘This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.’

Harris made her mark in politics in California, where she served as San Francisco district attorney before going on to become attorney general of the state, the first African-American to serve in that role.

At 56, Harris who is set to become the vice president, positions herself to be a strong contender for the presidency in future elections, if she chooses to run again.