The United States Mission in Nigeria has urged Nigerian travellers to strictly comply with the terms of their U.S. visas, warning that violations could jeopardise future travel opportunities.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the Mission noted that overstaying beyond the authorised period constitutes visa misuse and carries serious consequences, including travel restrictions.

https://x.com/USinNigeria/status/1962833339477295179

“It’s important to use your US visa according to its terms. Misusing it, for example, by overstaying, may affect your ability to travel to the U.S. in the future,” the Mission stated.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over tighter U.S. visa rules and increased compliance monitoring.

According to data from the U.S. Department of State, more than 700,000 people overstayed their visas in 2023, with Nigeria ranking among the countries with the highest figures. Under the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, individuals who overstay between 180 and 365 days face a three-year re-entry ban, while those who overstay for more than a year risk a ten-year ban.