A U.S judge has rejected the White House’s restrictions on a program to protect 700,000 so-called “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

A federal judge in New York ruled that President Donald Trump’s deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf did not play his role legally when he issued new rules for the DACA program in July.

This ruling is another victory for supporters of the Barack Obama-era program after the US Supreme Court refused to cancel Trump in June. Joe Biden, the presidential election who defeated Trump in a November 3 poll, promised to revive the program when he took office on January 20.

Mr. Wolf, whose role has not been confirmed in the US Senate, has imposed new restrictions on the program in response to a Supreme Court ruling. A court ruling on Saturday said his restrictions “virtually suspended” DACA, or postponed actions for childhood arrival, while the Trump administration was considering how to proceed.