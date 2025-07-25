Israel and the United States have recalled back delegates from ceasefire negotiations in Gaza for deliberations. US envoy Steve Witkoff accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of failing to act in good faith in the negotiatons. It represented the most recent setback in attempts to reach an agre...

Israel and the United States have recalled back delegates from ceasefire negotiations in Gaza for deliberations.

US envoy Steve Witkoff accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of failing to act in good faith in the negotiatons.

It represented the most recent setback in attempts to reach an agreement that would establish a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas, and provide relief to Palestinians facing a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian catastrophe.

Witkoff said mediators had made a great effort but “Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith”.

“We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” he wrote on X.

Hamas said it was surprised by Witkoff’s remarks, adding that the group’s position had been welcomed by mediators and had opened the door to reaching a comprehensive agreement.

“The movement affirms its keenness to continue negotiations and engage in them in a manner that helps overcome obstacles and leads to a permanent ceasefire agreement,” Hamas added in a statement early on Friday.

According to an Israeli official familiar with the talks, Hamas’ response to the most recent cease-fire proposal “does not allow for progress without a concession” from the group, but Israel intends to continue discussions.

Both Israel and Hamas are under pressure at home and abroad to negotiate an agreement after nearly two years of war, with the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorating and Israelis concerned about the conditions in which hostages are being held.

According to local health officials, dozens of Palestinians have died as a wave of hunger has swept through Gaza in recent weeks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the suffering and starvation in Gaza was an “unspeakable and indefensible” humanitarian catastrophe and called on Israel to urgently let in aid.

“While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe,” Starmer said in a statement.

He will hold an emergency call with French and German partners on Friday to discuss what could be done to “stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need,” he said.

The Gaza health ministry said two more people had died of malnutrition.

The head of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said the two were patients suffering from other illnesses who died after going without food for several days.