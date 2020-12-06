The Government of the United States of America has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerians effective December 3.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement from the ministry confirmed that the development follows the Nigerian government’s decision to remove “excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas”.

The reciprocity fee was imposed by the Donald Trump administration in 2019 and was between $80 to $303 depending on the type of visa.

Advertisement

The fee was charged alongside the mandatory visa application fees for only applicants who are issued visas.

The US Embassy in Nigeria said the reciprocity fees were in response to unsuccessful talks with Nigeria to adjust the fees it charges American applicants.

The statement titled, ‘Update on removal of visa fees for Nigerian citizens by the US Government,’ advised prospective travelers to the US to visit www.travel.state.gov for details.”