The United States Mission in Nigeria has hailed the Nigerian Government and security forces for the successful arrest of two wanted leaders of the terrorist group Ansaru.

In a statement on Saturday, the Mission identified the suspects as Mahmud Muhammad Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, also known as Mallam Mamuda.

https://x.com/USinNigeria/status/1957423949442105754

It described their arrest as “a significant step forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism.”

Ansaru, a splinter group of Boko Haram, has been linked to several kidnappings and terrorist attacks in northern Nigeria.

The U.S. pledged continued support for Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts and wider regional security cooperation.