Tyson Fury has vowed to hand his challenger Deontay Wilder another round of beating again when the heavyweight rivals step inside the ring for a third time.

Wilder was dethroned as the heavyweight world champion when Fury stopped him in the seventh round last month.

The American fighter immediately triggered the rematch clause in his contract and another fight has been scheduled for July 18 in Las Vegas.

But the ongoing global health crisis may push the fight to October.

Despite the delay, Fury is eager to renew their rivalry. He says he takes “great pride” in beating Wilder.