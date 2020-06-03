World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Furry has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to fight Anthony Joshua in an unnamed country.

This was disclosed by the Gypsy kings promoter Frank Warren who claimed that Anthony Joshua is avoiding to fight Tyson Furry anytime soon.

When quizzed in a Good Morning Britain show if he sees a probability in Furry Vs AJ fight, he said: “We have no problem with it”

“We signed an NDA with a country that is hopefully about to make an offer and we have no problem with it.

“Tyson wants to fight but I don’t think the other side do.

“It is just lip service. We want to get it on and the British public want to see it.

“I have just got a feeling in my bones and I’m hearing behind the scenes that they don’t really want the fight.”

Anthony Joshua has in previous occasions indicated interest in Tyson Furry’s belt as he claims to want the belt for keeps.