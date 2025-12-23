Two senators from Rivers State, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The defections were formally announced on the floor of the Senate during plenary, in the presence of a high-powered delegation of APC leaders fr...

Two senators from Rivers State, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defections were formally announced on the floor of the Senate during plenary, in the presence of a high-powered delegation of APC leaders from both the national and state levels.

Senator Allwell Onyesoh, who represents Rivers East Senatorial District, said his decision followed wide consultations with leaders and stakeholders in his constituency. He explained that while political parties serve as vehicles for political engagement, his primary loyalty remains with the people he represents.

Senator Onyesoh cited the need to align with the federal government, arguing that such alignment would better position him to attract development and advance human capital growth in his district.

Also announcing his defection, Senator Barinada Mpigi of Rivers South-East Senatorial District anchored his decision on constitutional grounds, citing irreconcilable divisions within the PDP. He referenced Section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution, arguing that unresolved crises at the national, state, local government and ward levels of the party amount to a division that makes continued membership untenable.

While thanking the PDP for providing him the platform to enter the Senate, Senator Mpigi said the party had failed to resolve internal issues necessary for effective legislative engagement.

Leaders of the APC described the defections as a significant boost to the party’s strength in the South-South region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

With the latest developments, the APC has further consolidated its numbers in the Senate, as the PDP continues to grapple with internal divisions and a shrinking presence in the Red Chamber.