Two reported dead in Abeokuta tanker explosion

Less than two weeks after a petroleum laden tanker exploded at the Ogere end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, leading to the death of four persons and destruction of property, a similar incident has again happened at Lafenwa market in Abeokuta.

Eyewitness confirmed that two persons lost their lives in the inferno while two persons are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

It was gathered that the tanker upturned at about 4.45 am when it was making its way inbound Rounder area from Oju-Irin section of Lafenwa.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the tanker exploded when officials of the agency, Fire Service and other security agencies were finding a way to trainload the content of the tanker into another.

He explained that the fire outbreak was a result of residents scooping petroleum content from the fallen tanker, despite warnings from security operatives at the scene.

The fire has been put out and security operatives and emergency officials are still at the scene to evacuate the tanker and restore nomalcy to the area.