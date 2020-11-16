The NYSC Coordinator in Kano State, Hajiya Aisha Tata, says two new corps members out of the 826 posted to the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

The coordinator disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen after the swearing-in of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream A corps members.

She said the corps members were tested immediately upon arrival at the orientation camp and that they were taken to relevant facilities for further medical investigation.

She said that 826 corps members posted to the state have undergone screening on COVID-19 before they were allowed access to the camp promises.

“As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them.

Advertisement

“We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members,’’ she said.

In his message to the ceremony, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje called on the corps members to remain calm, and participate in all activities with open minds.

“My fellow compatriots, the orientation course was purposely designed to provide you with the requisite training for a better understanding and knowledge about the scheme, about your new environment and about the people you are going to be staying with after the orientation course.

“I implore you to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline that saw you through your various academic programmes.

“You are enjoined to shun all acts that may jeopardise harmonious relationships existing between the corps members and their host communities,” he said.

Advertisement

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to identify with NYSC programmes and support it to realise the purpose for which it was set up.

Ganduje assured the corps members of their security, safety and welfare throughout their one- year stay in the state.

The governor was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed.

The oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by Chief Magistrate Jibril Muhammad.

Of the 826 corps members deployed in Kano State, 387 are females, while 439 are males.