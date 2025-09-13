TVC News has announced the second edition of its flagship Townsquare Series, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. This edition will explore the theme “Who is a Nigerian? Resolving the Identity and Nationhood Question.”...

The two-hour live session, set for 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., will feature an array of prominent speakers including:

Lanre Issa-Onilu , Director-General, National Orientation Agency

Kadaria Ahmed , CEO, Daria Media

Jiti Ogunye , Constitutional Lawyer

Kenneth Ikenwa, Lecturer, University of Lagos

The discussion will be moderated by Nifemi Oguntoye, drawing on perspectives from government, media, academia and civil society to interrogate Nigeria’s identity and nationhood challenges.

According to TVC News, the Townsquare Series seeks to provide a credible platform for dialogue on pressing national issues. The maiden edition, held on June 22, was praised for its robust engagement and wide participation across digital platforms.

As with the first edition, the October 1 session will be streamed live on all TVC News platforms — including its website, X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube — with the official hashtag #TVCNewsTownSquareSeries.

Organisers said the series aims to deepen public discourse, promote civic awareness and encourage collective solutions to Nigeria’s evolving identity and nationhood questions.