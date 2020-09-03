US President Donald Trump has told people in the state of North Carolina to vote twice in November’s election, despite this being illegal.

Trump suggested voters vote once in person and a second time by post, in order to stress-test the system.

The president has frequently made false claims that postal votes are vulnerable to significant electoral fraud.

After President Trump made the comments, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted that he had “outrageously encouraged” people in the state to “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election”.

President Trump spoke to a local broadcaster in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Democrats have also accused President Trump and the Republican party of attempting to suppress the vote in order to help their side in the election.

President Trump was in Wilmington, North Carolina, to formally designate the city an American World War Two Heritage City.