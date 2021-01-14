US President-elect, Joe Biden has called on the Senate to address the priorities of his agenda even as it deals with the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

Commenting for the first time on the impeachment, the 78-year-old Biden said the US is saddled with the coronavirus pandemic and an ailing economy, saying he needs the Senate to approve his cabinet choices swiftly so the new administration can get to work after he takes office January 20.

A Senate trial of Trump would begin only after this date.

“I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation,” Biden said in a statement.