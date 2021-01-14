US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday “unequivocally condemned” the Jan. 6 breach of Congress by his supporters.

“I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week, Trump said in a video message posted by the White House on Twitter.

The President noted that the “incursion of the U.S. Capitol struck at the very heart” of the country and “angered millions of Americans” across party lines.

The sole article of impeachment, “incitement of insurrection”, received the votes of 10 fellow members of Trump’s Republican Party.

Trump noted that violence and vandalism had no place in his Make America Great Again movement, which he said had always been about defending the rule of law.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our movement stands for.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence; no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.

“No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans.

“If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you are attacking it, and you are attacking our country,” he said.

Emphasising that those involved in the Capitol attack would be brought to justice, Trump called for peace and national reconciliation.