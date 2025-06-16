The Council of Maritime Truck Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene in the forceful enforcement of the proposed call-up system for trucks in the Lekki area, warning that it could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

In a letter signed by its National President, Adeyinka Aroyewun, COMTUA accused officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation of extortion, double taxation, harassment and intimidation of truckers, citing similar experiences around the Apapa axis.

The group warned that tensions were rising in the Lekki corridor as a result of the policy’s implementation and urged the governor to hold the Commissioner for Transportation and the Special Adviser on Transportation accountable for any crisis that may follow.

COMTUA urged the government to address truckers’ grievances and protect their rights, stressing the need to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of residents.

The association appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu for swift action to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the well-being of the public.