Security forces operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have intercepted a large stockpile of high-calibre ammunition in the Bulumkutu Railway axis, marking another success for intelligence-driven counterterrorism efforts in Nigeria’s North-East.

The arms discovery came after continued troop deployment and follow-up surveillance in the area, following a recent cordon-and-search operation designed to curtail the movement and activities of terrorist and criminal networks.

The intensified security posture follows a week in which several suspected suicide bombers were either arrested or neutralised.

OPHK’s Media Information Officer, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, disclosed that troops acted on a distress alert received at about 3:00 p.m. on 2 January 2026.

The report indicated the presence of suspicious metallic materials concealed within a drainage system near the railway corridor.

In response, military personnel swiftly mobilised alongside Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units to secure the location and conduct a technical assessment.

A detailed search of the area resulted in the recovery of 1,270 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, including live warheads, as well as power banks carefully hidden inside the drainage channel.

Immediate safety protocols were activated, while further efforts are underway to drain the channel and determine whether additional hazardous items are present.

Authorities confirmed that the operation was carried out without incident and recorded no casualties.

Troops, working jointly with the Police and other security agencies, have maintained a strong presence in the vicinity to safeguard residents, secure key infrastructure, and prevent any attempt by hostile elements to reclaim the seized materials.

OPHK described the operation as a clear demonstration of the value of sustained military pressure, actionable intelligence, and public cooperation in neutralising security threats.

The military headquarters urged members of the public to remain alert and continue providing timely information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.