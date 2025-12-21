Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, have uncovered an Improvised Explosive Device and arrested a suspected Boko Haram or ISWAP terrorist logistics supplier in Borno State. In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the JTF Media Information Officer, the ...

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, have uncovered an Improvised Explosive Device and arrested a suspected Boko Haram or ISWAP terrorist logistics supplier in Borno State.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the JTF Media Information Officer, the troops of 25 Brigade, under the Operations Desert Sanity IV and V, while conducting a Main Supply Route (MSR) patrol along the Damboa–Komala axis, discovered an IED on 17 December 2025.

The device was promptly secured and successfully detonated by the troops, ensuring the safety of troops and commuters along the route.

In a separate operation based on credible intelligence, “Troops of OPHK deployed at a checkpoint along the Maiduguri–Bama Road intercepted and arrested a Lagos-registered vehicle with plate number AKD 244 YE on 19 December 2025.

“The vehicle was conveying large quantities of food items and energy drinks, suspected to be logistics supplies intended for Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists operating around Kirawa Ward, Gwoza Local Government Area.”

According to the statement, “Two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Items recovered include assorted food items and energy drinks, three mobile phones, an identity card, a ring, several sums of cash in Naira and CFA.

“The suspects, vehicle, and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate military intelligence unit for further investigation and necessary action.”

The Military High Command commended the troops for their impressive efforts and urged them to sustain the operational tempo.

The Nigerian military command reaffirms its resolute commitment to denying terrorists freedom of action, disrupting their logistics networks, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the North East.