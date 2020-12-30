Troops of operation HADARIN DAJI say they have rescued eighteen women and five children as well as recovered seventy five rustled livestock from bandits in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina.

A statement issued by the Coordinator, Defence Media operations, Major General John Enenche said this feat was achieved in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said, following credible information on armed bandits’ activities at Wurma Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State, troops swiftly mobilised to the location. They engaged the bandits who had kidnapped some locals and rustled some livestock from Kwayawa Village.

“With superior firepower and support by Nigerian Airforce Helicopter gunship, the armed bandits were forced to abandon the kidnapped victims.

Advertisement

“During the encounter, one of the bandits’ informant named Mohammed Saleh was arrested along with some arms and ammnunition.

“The rescued victims have been successfully reunited with their families and the recovered livestock handed over to the owners, while the arrested bandits’ informant have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action” General Enenche added.