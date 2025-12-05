Troops of Sector 5, Operation Peace Shield, have successfully rescued 10 abducted victims and recovered assault weapons, along with a huge amount of money paid for ransom, in Kaduna State. In a Friday statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army, the victims were abducted on their ...

Troops of Sector 5, Operation Peace Shield, have successfully rescued 10 abducted victims and recovered assault weapons, along with a huge amount of money paid for ransom, in Kaduna State.

In a Friday statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army, the victims were abducted on their farms at Ungwan Nungu in Sanga Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement, the sector acting on credible intelligence promptly dispatched troops for an immediate and sustained search-and-rescue operation.

The statement read, “At about 0640 hours on 5 December 2025, the troops made decisive contact with the kidnappers as they attempted to receive ransom payment from relatives of the victims. The criminals were met with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon the victims and retreat hastily into nearby forests. The swift and aggressive response of the troops ensured that all hostages were rescued unharmed.”

The statement added, “The victims, comprising one adult male, three male children, three elderly women and three female children, have since been debriefed and reunited with their families, bringing relief and closure to the traumatised community. During the operation, the troops recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle, one round of 9mm ammunition and the sum of ₦1,600,000, identified as part of the ransom money.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its unflinching resolve to protect citizens, deny criminals any freedom of action and ensure that communities across the nation can live and work in peace,” the statement concluded.