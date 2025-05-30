Nigerian troops stationed in Damasak have successfully repelled a coordinated attack by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province late Thursday evening.

Sources say the attempted assault on the military positions occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. when suspected ISWAP insurgents launched a surprise offensive on the town, located near the Nigerian border with Niger Republic.

The attackers, reportedly in large numbers and heavily armed, were met with fierce resistance from the troops on ground.

According to initial field reports, the soldiers engaged the terrorists in a prolonged firefight, effectively thwarting the attack and forcing the insurgents to retreat with casualties.

Military officials praised the vigilance and swift response of the personnel involved, noting that their efforts prevented what could have been a significant security breach in the strategic northeastern town.

Damasak, a key location in Borno State, has remained a target for ISWAP due to its proximity to international borders and humanitarian hubs.

The Nigerian Army has stepped up its operations in the region in recent days, aiming to curtail the movement and influence of terrorist groups.