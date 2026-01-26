Troops of the COAS Special Intervention Battalion IX, operating under the Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), have neutralised two suspected armed bandits during a snap ambush along the Naka–Ahume–Makurdi Road in Benue State. The operation, which took place on Monday, Jan. 26, follow...

Troops of the COAS Special Intervention Battalion IX, operating under the Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), have neutralised two suspected armed bandits during a snap ambush along the Naka–Ahume–Makurdi Road in Benue State.

The operation, which took place on Monday, Jan. 26, followed credible intelligence indicating the movement of armed bandits within the area.

Troops deployed at Naka were on routine fighting patrol when they tactically laid an ambush along the identified route.

According to OPWS, the troops made contact with three suspected armed bandits during the encounter. Two of the suspects were neutralised, while the third reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds.

An AK-47 rifle loaded with six rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered at the scene.

Following the operation, troops have intensified aggressive fighting patrols within the general area to further deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Commenting on the success, the Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, said the outcome underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the professionalism of the troops.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Joint Task Force to sustain operational momentum and continue coordinated efforts aimed at improving security across the Joint Operations Area.

The Joint Task Force has urged members of the public to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information to security agencies.