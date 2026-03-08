Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army have recorded operational successes in Benue State following a series of intelligence-led operations which resulted in the arrest of suspected cattle rustlers, the recovery of stolen livestock, and the killing of terro...

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army have recorded operational successes in Benue State following a series of intelligence-led operations which resulted in the arrest of suspected cattle rustlers, the recovery of stolen livestock, and the killing of terrorists attempting to infiltrate communities within the Joint Operations Area.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the Acting Media Information Officer HQ JTF, troops of the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Battalion IX, operating under OPWS, arrested three suspected cattle rustlers and recovered stolen livestock during a routine patrol around Obagaji in the Agatu LGA of Benue State.

According to the statement, the operation, which took place on 3 March 2026, was initiated after troops deployed at Obagaji received credible intelligence about suspected cattle rustling activities in the Omikwidi area. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the troops moved towards the Ologba–Egba road and deployed in an ambush position.

The statement reads, “During the operation, troops intercepted a Sienna bus carrying three adult cows suspected of being rustled. Three suspects were immediately arrested.

“The suspects were identified as Mamuda Hussein, 28, a native of Adagbo community; Sunday Moses, 35, from Obagaji village; and Teny Musa, 22, also from Obagaji.”

The statement added, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the cattle were being transported using a vehicle bearing a fake Kogi State Government registration number plate, Kogi 2LMA 35 LG. The suspected gang leader, Mamuda Hussein, reportedly confessed that he had been invited to purchase the rustled cattle by two individuals identified as Dahiru and Small.

“The suspects are under custody for further investigation and necessary action.”

The statement also revealed that in a related development on 4 March 2026, troops of the COAS Intervention Battalion XV conducted an ambush operation at Abuja Village following intelligence on terrorist movement within the area.

The statement reads, “During the operation, troops made contact with the terrorists. In the ensuing engagement, one armed criminal was neutralised while others fled the scene. Troops subsequently exploited the area and recovered one round of 7.62mm special ammunition from the bag of the neutralised suspect.”

In another similar operation on 5 March 2026 at about 1:30 a.m., troops deployed at Abuja Village came under attack by suspected terrorists.

One terrorist was neutralised during the encounter as troops responded decisively and successfully repelled the assault, forcing the attackers to withdraw.

In another separate operation on 7 March 2026, “troops of the Maritime Component at Gbajimba under Operation WHIRL STROKE acted on information provided by a local source from Guma Local Government Area concerning suspected cattle rustlers attempting to escape through waterways after stealing cows belonging to members of the community.

“Troops immediately mobilised to the location and intercepted the suspects attempting to flee by boat. Warning shots were fired, leading to the arrest of one suspect with two stolen cows inside the boat. The boat and the recovered livestock are currently in the custody of the investigation and further processing.”

The Force Commander Joint Task Force OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, reassured residents of Benue and neighbouring states that the Joint Task Force remains committed to protecting lives and property.

He urged the public to continue providing timely, credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations against criminal elements within the Joint Operations Area.