Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma keeping peace in the North West region has neutralised scores of terrorists in a successful ambush conducted in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The troops also rescued nine persons kidnapped from Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Among the kidnapped victims are two adult females, a nursing mother and six underage children including a toddler.

The rescued kidnapped victims who were abducted in their village, Garin Bature in Sabon Birni Local government of Sokoto state were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital Shinkafi for medical attention.

The troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle with two magazines containing 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a motorcycle belonging to the terrorists, three mobile phones, and a pair of desert camouflage uniform from the immediate surroundings of the ambush site.

A press statement signed by captain David Adewusi, the Media and Information Officer of the theatre command says operation followed credible intelligence revealing terrorists’ movement within a known crossing point along Isa – Shinkafi – Kaura Namoda Road which links Zamfara and Sokoto States through the northern part of Zamfara.

The statement adds that the troops laid an ambush on the terrorists, but on noticing the presence of the soldiers in the area, the bandits attempted to use their captives who they were escorting as human shields.

Consequently, the troops responded methodically and decisively resulting in the neutralization of a handful of terrorists while many others fled with gunshot wounds.

Captain Adewusi however says the rescued kidnapped victims were handed over to officials of the Shinkafi Local government area who Immediately responded to the needs of the victims when they received the news.

The Shinkafi Local government officials promised to ensure that the victims are reunited with their families in no distance time.

Operation Fansan Yamma reassures residents of North West Zone and parts of North Central of its determination to sustain aggressive operations until terrorism and banditry are completely stamped out in all states under it’s area of responsibility.

The Theatre operation further appeal to Members of the public continue provide timely and credible information to support the ongoing efforts in restoring peace and security across the Theatre.