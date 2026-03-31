The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation HADIN KAI eliminated over 100 terrorists, including a top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the first quarter of 2026.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a briefing on ongoing military operations.

He said the sustained offensive targeted remnants of Boko Haram, ISWAP and Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) across Borno State, Adamawa State, Bauchi State, Taraba State and Yobe State.

According to him, troops, supported by air components, conducted precision strikes on insurgent enclaves in remote and border communities.

“During the quarter, troops neutralised several terrorist leaders and scores of fighters, arrested 174 suspects and rescued kidnapped victims,” he said.

Onoja added that 19 insurgents and their family members surrendered within the period, bringing the cumulative number of those who have laid down arms to over 122,800.

He further disclosed that ISWAP confirmed the death of one of its senior commanders, Abu Ya’yar al-Muhajir, describing the development as a significant blow to the group’s leadership.

The defence spokesman said the outcome reflects the growing effectiveness of ongoing operations aimed at dismantling insurgent command structures.

Providing details of operations in March, he said troops eliminated several high-profile commanders, including Saddam, Sandy, Gary, Kagu and Baha’i Pembe, during a precision strike on Sambisa Forest.

He added that troops successfully repelled coordinated ISWAP attacks in Gajiram, Baga, Marte and Monguno, while also foiling a drone attack in Malam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area, where 74 terrorists were killed and weapons recovered.

“On March 11, over 20 terrorists, including a high-value target, Abu Yusuf, were neutralised during a night operation in Yobe,” he said, noting that 14 insurgents also surrendered within the period.

Onoja said troops also disrupted terrorist logistics by intercepting fuel supplies and arresting collaborators aiding insurgent activities.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the offensive against insurgency and restoring security across the affected regions.