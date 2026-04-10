Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 10 suspected terrorists and recovered arms and logistics supplies during coordinated clearance operations across parts of Plateau State. In a Friday statement signed by Captain Chinonso Oteh, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, the operation carried out by troops of…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 10 suspected terrorists and recovered arms and logistics supplies during coordinated clearance operations across parts of Plateau State.

In a Friday statement signed by Captain Chinonso Oteh, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, the operation carried out by troops of Operation Enduring Peace in collaboration with local vigilante groups acted on credible intelligence in Daba and Seri villages of Wase and Kanam Local Government Areas under the ongoing Operation Wutan Daji.

According to the statement, the troops intercepted a large group of terrorists on motorcycles moving along a known transit route and decisively engaged the criminals.

The statement reads, “At about 08:30 am, 9 April, 2026, troops established strategic blocking positions between Dutsen Zaki and the Odare Forest. During the operation, a large group of terrorists mounted on motorcycles was sighted moving along a known transit route; troops swiftly and decisively engaged the criminals with a superior and well-coordinated volume of fire.

“Despite initial resistance, the terrorists were overwhelmed with superior firepower, leading to the neutralisation of 10 terrorists while some fled in disarray into the surrounding forest, leaving behind a trail of casualties.”

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In a similar development, following a report of an isolated attack on commuters along the road, Razat and Kafi Abu axis, the troops initiated a swift and comprehensive offensive targeting the criminal elements responsible for the disturbance.

“Upon the initial encounter, the perpetrators withdrew into the surrounding hinterlands, prompting an immediate pursuit by security forces into the general area to ensure the restoration of peace and security. ​In a series of coordinated manoeuvres, troops conducted rigorous cordon and search operations across Suma Suga and Takwok villages, as well as the adjacent mountainous terrain,” the statement added.

The statement disclosed that troops during the operation recovered lethal hardware and intelligence material abandoned by fleeing terrorists.

“These tactical efforts yielded significant recoveries of lethal hardware and intelligence materials abandoned by the fleeing terrorist elements. Among the items recovered were 3 AK-47 rifles, 3 AK-47 magazines, and 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 motorcycles and 5 x 25-litre jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) intended for the terrorists’ logistics. Additionally, troops also recovered a National Identity Card and a photograph belonging to the suspects, providing valuable leads to ongoing investigations,” the statement concluded.

The command stressed that the engagement marks a significant step in degrading the operational capacity of armed groups within the region, noting that troops are on high alert and are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and their collaborators.

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Operation Enduring Peace reaffirms its commitment to intensifying the ongoing clearance operations across various identified flashpoints to guarantee the safety of the lives and property of citizens.