Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, under the ongoing Operations Peace Shield and Zafin Wuta, have recorded significant success in a series of attacks to dismantle criminal elements operating in Taraba State.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, troops, responding to several distress calls about criminal activities, successfully foiled an armed robbery, rescued abducted victims, and recovered illegal items.

The statement reads, “On 6 December 2025, troops deployed at Manya responded swiftly to a distress call reporting that armed robbers had blocked the Manya–Takum Road and were dispossessing unsuspecting commuters. The troops immediately mobilised and conducted a rapid clearance operation. On sighting the advancing forces, the criminals fled in disarray, abandoning their weapons.

“A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of *1 AK-47 rifle, 1 AK-47 magazine, and 3 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.* The timely intervention of the troops averted potential harm to road users and restored free movement along the route.”

The statement added, “In a separate operation on 7 December 2025, troops deployed at Kufai Amadu received credible information that four men from Bauchi State, travelling on two motorcycles, had been abducted inside Amadu Town while en route to Baissa in Kurmi Local Government Area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims who were strangers and unfamiliar with the area, had stopped to ask for directions when Mr Musa Danji and Mr Yusuf were forcefully taken away by their abductors towards New City. Acting on the information, troops launched aggressive search and rescue operations within the general area.”

The statement further reads, “During coordinated bush clearance, two of the abducted victims, identified as Mr Yusuf Musa and Mr Muhammed Umar, were successfully rescued after escaping from their captors. Search operations are ongoing to locate the remaining victims, Musa Danji and Mr Yusuf, while efforts have been intensified to track down and apprehend the perpetrators.”

“Similarly, on 6 December 2025, troops deployed at Iware, acting on intelligence, conducted a search operation at Garin Sambo, Tau Village, in Ardo Kola LGA. During the operation, troops recovered *2 pump action guns, 13 cartridges, 2 motorcycles, and 4 Tecno mobile phones.* Two suspects, Baba Wura Sambo and Mallam Adamu Darda, were arrested in connection with the illegal possession of arms. All suspects and recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation,” the statement concluded.

The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the professionalism, gallantry, and swift responsiveness of the troops. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to sustaining aggressive operations under Operation Peace Shield and Operation Zafin Wuta to rid Taraba State of all forms of criminality.

He further reassured residents and commuters, especially those travelling during the ongoing Yuletide season, that the Brigade remains fully determined to secure all major highways and communities to ensure safe and unhindered movement throughout the festive period.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts in maintaining peace and security across the state.