Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 under Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have foiled a kidnapping and robbery attempt along the Wukari–Ikyior Road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, rescuing two victims from suspected kidnappers.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 16, 2026, following a distress call reporting that armed criminals had blocked the road and were attacking civilians.

Troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Wukari were immediately deployed to the scene.

Upon the arrival of the troops, the suspects reportedly fled into the surrounding bush after sighting the soldiers, abandoning their victims at the scene and escaping on a motorcycle.

The rescued victims were identified as Mr. Terso Kerso, 48, and Mr. Udongu Terbo, 42, both from Ikyior Community in Wukari Local Government Area.

They were said to be unconscious at the time of rescue and were promptly evacuated to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Wukari, for urgent medical attention.

In response to the incident, troops have intensified patrols and surveillance in the area to prevent further criminal activities and to reassure residents and road users of the military’s continued security presence.

Commending the troops for their swift and professional response, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, said their timely intervention prevented possible loss of lives.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to sustaining proactive security operations across its area of responsibility.

The commander also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the state.