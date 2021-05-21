The Nigerian Army troops have launched an attack on the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists in Dawuri village axis of Borno State, killing no fewer than 40 insurgents, while several others were seriously wounded.

It was gathered that The Troops of Operation Hadin Kai were said to have stormed a massive gathering of Boko Haram insurgents in Dawuri village with the help of a reliable intelligence report that yielded expected results.

Reliable military sources at the 7 Division Headquarters Nigerian Army Maiduguri, disclosed that the attack was carried out at Konduga LGA of the State.

According to the source, the insurgents were planning on attacking an area in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno state.

The Army were said to have immediately fired an artillery gun in the midst of the terrorists, who were unaware that their lines and sensitive information about them had already been intercepted by the army.