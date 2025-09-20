Troops of the 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) have arrested 25 suspected drug peddlers during a raid on a criminal hideout in Layin Sabon Kasuwa, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State....

Troops of the 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) have arrested 25 suspected drug peddlers during a raid on a criminal hideout in Layin Sabon Kasuwa, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation, part of ongoing efforts to curb crimes that fuel violent activities in the Joint Operations Area (JOA), also led to the recovery of quantities of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs.

The suspects and the seized items are in custody and will be handed over to relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to tackling social vices and criminal activities within the JOA, stressing it will continue to collaborate with government agencies to ensure offenders face justice and communities remain safe.