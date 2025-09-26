The Defence Headquarters says Security forces have arrested at least 147 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements across the country in the past week....

The DHQ also announced that 39 kidnapped victims were rescued within the same period.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Markus Kangye, told reporters in Abuja that troops foiled an attempt to steal crude oil worth about ₦19.8 million in the South-South.

According to him, between 15 September and Monday, troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East arrested 26 suspected collaborators of terrorists and rescued three abducted victims.

He added that vehicles, motorcycles, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and large quantities of fabric were recovered during the operations.

Major-General Kangye further disclosed that troops apprehended 80 suspected terrorists, including two alleged leaders – Abubakar Ahmadu and Saawuan Wuaiyolna – the latter said to be on the military’s wanted list as a member of a notorious syndicate.

In the South-South, troops arrested 19 suspected oil thieves and nine other criminal suspects while rescuing nine kidnap victims.

“Troops also discovered and destroyed 16 illegal refining sites, 14 crude oil cooking ovens, seven dug-out pits, 11 boats and eight storage tanks,” Kangye said.

The DHQ reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining counter-terrorism and anti-crime operations nationwide.