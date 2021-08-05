The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya said troops deployed to restore normalcy in Zamfara are winning the war against Bandits.

He said the troops are committed to tackling the Insecurity bedevilling the entire northwest region.

The Army chief admitted that despite bandits successes in some areas, the army in collaboration with other sister agencies are on top of the game.

Addressing troops at the headquarters of the Nigerian Army one Brigade in Gusau, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya enjoin citizens to support the military in its operation by exposing criminals in their domain.

This is the first time visit the Chief of Army Staff is visiting Zamfara state since he assumed office as the twenty first chief of Army staff.