The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi “for the development of metal-organic frameworks.”

The Nobel Prize laureates in chemistry 2025 created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. These constructions, metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases or catalyse chemical reactions.

Through the development of metal-organic frameworks, the laureates have provided chemists with new opportunities for solving some of the challenges we face.