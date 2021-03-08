The Nigerian Army on Sunday engaged Boko Haram insurgents in a gun battle as they attempted to infiltrate a military base in Borno.

According to reports, the insurgents stormed the area with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades

but they were repelled by soldiers who engaged them in a gunfire.

Traffic along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway was stopped for over three hours while the battle raged on.

After the shootout, soldiers were said to have escorted a long convoy of stranded travellers to Damaturu safely.

Security sources say the shootout took place at Lawan-Mainari village, which is about two kilometres from Jakana town.

Jakana village situated about 41 kilometers away from Maiduguri the Borno State Capital has suffered several attacks and abductions from the insurgents.