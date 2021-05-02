A train loaded with water pipes, heading to Zaria from Lagos derailed, Saturday evening at Unguwa Kanawa, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident said, the train developed some faults and derailed.

He added that no life was lost and no property damaged in the accident.

Jalige further stated, that Security operatives have been deployed to secure the place and protect the pipes against possible vandalism.

The Railway Headquarters has been contacted to send their technical team to the scene.