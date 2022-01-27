Trailer driver, conductor burnt to death along East-West road in Delta

An accident involving three articulated vehicles has caused the death two persons and razed buildings by Ohoror junction along the East-west road, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

The two dead persons, a trailer driver and his conductor were burnt beyond recognition as the tanker laden with petroleum product they were travelling in and another tanker and a trailer were also burnt down completely

Advertisement

According to eyewitness account, the incident which occurred at about 2am on Thursday was as a result of a trailer conveying granite trying to overtake the tanker laden with petroleum products when it clashed with it and ignited the fire leading to the fire incident along the road.

The resultant explosion from vehicles ignited the buildings but thankfully no one died there.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in swift action, Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa has visited the site of the incident he calls for immediate assessment of the major causes of the gas explosion that rocked Uwheru Community that led to the razing down of houses and loss of other valuables.

Advertisement

He commiserated with the community on the tragedy and gave assurance that government will take proactive steps to cushion the effect of the inferno on victims.

The governor who said no effort should be spared in putting out the fire completely directed the state director of Fire Service to remain on ground till the tanker conveying gas posing a threat to the Community was put evacuated.

Advertisement

He advised the Community to keep off from the fire scene in addition to being vigilant to avoid loss of lives as government was working hard to contain the spread of the explosion.