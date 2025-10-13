The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria converges on Lagos for their 2025 National Executive Committee meeting, themed: The Traditional Institution: The Imperative of Its Inclusion in Effective and Efficient Governance in Nigeria. The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba AbdulAkeem Abimbola Owoade, h...

The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria converges on Lagos for their 2025 National Executive Committee meeting, themed: The Traditional Institution: The Imperative of Its Inclusion in Effective and Efficient Governance in Nigeria.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba AbdulAkeem Abimbola Owoade, has led delegations of traditional rulers to the event, as well as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, are also present at the event.

The meeting provides a platform for stakeholders to share ideas and experiences on how to harness the potential of traditional institutions in promoting effective governance and sustainable development in Nigeria.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said that traditional rulers’ roles extend beyond cultural preservation, emphasising their involvement in sustainable governance due to their lifelong tenure.

He called for constitutional recognition for the traditional rulers.