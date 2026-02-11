The 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival officially commenced in Abuja on Wednesday with a spectacular motor rally involving over 30 vehicles. The rally was flagged off at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, repres...

The 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival officially commenced in Abuja on Wednesday with a spectacular motor rally involving over 30 vehicles.

The rally was flagged off at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, represented at the event, alongside the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council Dr. Olusegun Oladipo Osanipin.

The landmark ceremony attracted a large crowd of enthusiasts and dignitaries, including the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State and National Organising Secretary of the APC, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu; and several other prominent personalities.

Traditionally, the motor rally serves as a curtain-raiser for the world-renowned fishing festival.

It also provides a platform for automobile brands to showcase their products while adding colour and excitement to the celebrations as participants journey across several states en route to Kebbi State.

According to the itinerary, the rally will travel through Kaduna and make a stopover in Kano.

From Kano, the convoy will pass through parts of Katsina, through Zamfara, and then to Sokoto for another overnight stay.

On Saturday, the grand finale day of the festival, the rally will arrive in Birnin Kebbi before proceeding to Argungu.

Colourful receptions and welcome parties have been arranged in both Birnin Kebbi and Argungu to herald the arrival of the participants.

In a show of hospitality and inter-state collaboration, the Sokoto State Government has made adequate arrangements for accommodation, feeding, and other logistics to ensure the comfort of drivers and co-drivers during their stay.